PM Modi On Success Of Har Ghar Tiranga: 'Our National Flag Has Revived Collective Spirit'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by highlighting the 'collective spirit' this initiative has brought amongst all Indians on the country's 75th Independence Day. He highlighted that even until a few days ago, the citizens of the nation would not even have known the strength of unity they had. He went on to add that our national flag has shown the collective stength we have within our nation, a strength that even the best of social scientists may not have known. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to recognise 75 years of Independence, the Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

PM Modi on success of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

While giving his speech at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag, PM Modi began by stating, "In the past few days we have witnessed a new strength in our society. And that is the revival of a collective consciousness in the country." He then went on to explain how the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has revived this collective consciousness.

"Until 10th August, people may not have even known the strength that lies within our nation. However, since the past three days the way our national flag has moved across our country, even the greatest of social scientists may not have been able to predict the kind of collective strength that lies within our nation. But our national flag has shown it. This is a moment of collective consciousness", added PM Modi.

PM Modi then also went on to add how the times of janata curfew also united our nation. He said, "When the country stands with corona warriors by showing support using utensils, it shows our collective spirit. When we light candles to give our best wishes to the corona warriors, that is again the time we show our collective spirit".

India 75: Nation celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

August 15, 2022 marks 75 years of India's independence after 200 years of oppressive British rule. On this day in 1947, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag in Delhi. Ever since, all of India's Prime Ministers have followed this tradition. Celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day are taking place across the Nation.