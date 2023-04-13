PM Modi On The Phone With Rishi Sunak, Calls For Action Against Anti-India Elements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements in the United Kingdom. During the conversation, PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK government. The UK's PM has conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

Apart from this, the two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors. The Indian PM also sought progress on the return of economic offenders, hiding in the UK. PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.

The leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap for the year 2030, according to a central government release. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system. At the conclusion of the conversation, PM Modi invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit, which is slated to be held in September this year.

Accepting the invitation, the UK PM appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success.