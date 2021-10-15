On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Indian leaders extended their wishes to the nation. Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation today on October 15. In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister had asserted, 'on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami tomorrow, 15th October, seven new defence companies would be dedicated to the nation'.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended 'hearty congratulations to all the countrymen'. In a tweet, the President explained how the festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्‍योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्‍ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote Vijaya Dashami teaches to 'walk on the path of humanity'.

Dussehra 2021 wishes from Indian leaders:

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘विजयादशमी’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



अधर्म, अन्याय, असत्य व अत्याचार पर धर्म, न्याय, सत्य और सदाचार की शाश्वत जीत का यह पर्व सभी को अपने अंदर की बुराइयों को त्याग कर मानवता के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है।



प्रभु श्री राम सभी का कल्याण करें।



जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/6Ql6TUX7Su — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoped this festival to destroy the sorrows of all of us and gives good fortune.

विजयादशमी के शुभोत्सव पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आशा करता हूँ कि यह त्योहार हम सभी के जीवन के दुखों का विनाश कर सौभाग्य प्रदान करे। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 15, 2021

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hindi.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended his 'Hearty greetings to all the countrymen'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says the festival is about the victory of truth over untruth, religion over unrighteousness and good over evil.

असत्य पर सत्य, अधर्म पर धर्म और बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय के प्रतीक महापर्व विजयादशमी की सभी प्रदेशवासियों व श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई।



आइए, हम सभी अपने अंतस के राम को जागृत करें और समाज में व्याप्त सभी बुराइयों की समाप्ति हेतु संकल्पित हों।



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 14, 2021

PM Modi's Dussehra announcement

The Prime Minister in a major announcement said to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation. Marking the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today, PM will address an event organised by the Defence Ministry through video conferencing. The event will also host Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations. According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Government will introduce seven 100 per cent government-owned defence companies in India.

“The government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country. This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation,” the PMO’s office said in a statement.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).