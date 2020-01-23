The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi And Oppn Partry Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Netaji On His Birth Anniversary

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from other parties offered a floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and various other parliamentarians on Thursday offered floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. 

PM pays his tributes

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture from Netaji's father's diary where he had written that a "son was born at midday" and the Prime Minister went on to add that the son went on to become a freedom fighter and devoted his life to one cause, which was India's freedom. The Prime Minister went on to add that the country will be grateful to Bose for resisting colonialism. The year marks the 123rd birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA