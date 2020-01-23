PM Modi And Oppn Partry Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Netaji On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and various other parliamentarians on Thursday offered floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

PM pays his tributes

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture from Netaji's father's diary where he had written that a "son was born at midday" and the Prime Minister went on to add that the son went on to become a freedom fighter and devoted his life to one cause, which was India's freedom. The Prime Minister went on to add that the country will be grateful to Bose for resisting colonialism. The year marks the 123rd birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.