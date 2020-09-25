'Deendayal Upadhyaya's Contributions Have Inspired Generations': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojna on the occasion of his birth anniversary, via video conferencing. The event was also attended by BJP national president JP Nadda & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While addressing the BJP workers on the occasion, he wished good health to the families of all the workers who have been working tirelessly amid COVID-19.

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura district. The forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party was a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh political party. Deen Dayal became BJP's president in December 1916.

PM Modi said, "I did not have the good fortune of seeing Deen Dayal Upadhyay. But, his contributions to making India better as a country and society inspire generations. He always spoke and wrote about the potential of Indians in the various fields and now the time has proved that his vision was farsighted. This birthday is very special because recently the country has taken a few decisions which were highlighted by him."

'Govt has taken some historic steps': PM Modi

Continuing his addresses, PM Modi said that recently, some historic steps have been taken to benefit the farmers of the country. He said that earlier, there were over 10,000 slabs for minimum wages for different sectors. But, now labour reforms have been reduced to approximately 200. These labours reforms will also help to transform the lives of our labour force. So far, only 30% of all the workers across the country were covered under the minimum wage guarantee scheme but, now this scheme will cover all workers from all the industries in the unorganised sector.

Narendra Modi said that all the BJP workers should reach out to the farmers on the ground and explain them in a very simplified language about the importance and benefits of the new agricultural reforms. Connecting to farmers personally in their villages will help to bust the rumours of 'farm bills are against farmers'. Country's government has been very clear that the government's interference should be minimal and should not involve in areas not necessary, said PM Modi.

Govt is taking steps to connect farmers to bank

Speaking about the farmers, Prime Minister said that the government has been taking continuous steps to connect the farmers directly to the bank. Earlier, Kisan Credit Cards were only issued to the farmers having more than 2 hectares of land, but now this barrier has been removed. PM Modi informed that under UPA rule, 20 lakh crore rupees have been given to the farmers, under NDA, more than 35 lakh crore rupees have been given to the farmers to get rid of their debts. He ensured that the amendments that have been made will benefit the small farmers the most. 85 out of 100 farmers come under this country. As per the new farm bills, PM informed that the government has given rights to farmers that now they can sell their products anywhere.

