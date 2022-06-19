PM Modi Pans Oppn Over Agnipath Protests; 'many Initiatives With Good Intent Politicised'

While inaugurating the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi on Sunday, PM Modi made an indirect intervention over the politicization of the Agnipath scheme. On this occasion, he lamented that many initiatives taken by the Centre with an honourable intent are politicised. It is worth noting that the Centre had to take a step back from key initiatives such as the Land Acquisition Bill, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the farm laws owing to sustained pressure from the opposition and street agitations.

PM Modi stated, "Last year, I got the opportunity to inaugurate the Defence Complex. It is a misfortune of our country that many good things done with a good intention are politicised to a great extent". Earlier in the day, Congress MPs and leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to express solidarity with the protesting youths. Congress and multiple other opposition parties have demanded a rollback of the Agnipath scheme with immediate effect.

Centre seeks to mollify protesters

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.