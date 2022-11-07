PM Modi Participates In 553rd Birth Anniversary Celebrations Of Guru Nanak Dev In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in Delhi. The celebrations were held at the residence of the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion, PM Modi said, "We got the privilege of celebrating the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We had the privilege of celebrating the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Three years ago, we also celebrated the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nak Dev Ji with full gusto in the country and abroad."

"Guru Nanak ji has inspired us all. We are taking his idols and principles, he has guided us a lot. India is proud of its spiritual history. We are working on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for equality, harmony, social justice and unity," the Prime Minister added.

"It has been our endeavour to continue to strengthen the Sikh traditions, to continue to strengthen the Sikh heritage. The country has also started celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' on 26th December in memory of the great sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh ji," he added.

Notably, the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on November 8, this year. While Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after the festival of lights on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

'By enacting CAA...'

Speaking on the situation of Sikhs in Afghanistan, PM Modi stated, "It is difficult for me to express in words the feeling I had when the Kartarpur Sahib corridor opened after decades. As the situation of the Sikh community worsened in Afghanistan some time ago, we also launched a campaign to bring back Hindu-Sikh families there. We also brought the forms of Guru Granth Sahib safely."

"In memory of the sacrifices made by the people of our Punjab during partition, the country has started Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day. We have tried to create a way to give citizenship to the Hindu-Sikh families affected by Partition by enacting the CAA Act," PM Modi asserted.

Vice President Dhankhar greets people

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jaideep Dhankar also greeted the people of the country on the auspicious occasion. Addressing the nation, Dhankhar stated, "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

"Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness," he added.