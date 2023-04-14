PM Modi Participates In Puthandu Celebration, Hails Tamil Culture For Its Uniqueness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 13, participated in the celebrations of Tamil New Year celebrations, Puthandu. Terming the experience remarkable, PM Modi stressed on the uniqueness of the Tamil people and their culture.

Expressing his happiness to be present for the celebrations of Puthandu, the Prime Minister said, “Puthandu is a festival of modernity in ancient tradition. Tamil culture is one of the ancient cultures of the world and yet is moving forward every year with new energy. This indeed is remarkable.”

Recalling one of the Panch Pran that he spoke about from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Tamil culture and people are eternal as well as global. From Chennai to California, from Madurai to Melbourne, from Coimbatore to Cape Town, from Salem to Singapore; you will find Tamil people have carried with them their culture and traditions.”

Puthandu gives us a glimpse of the ancient Tamil culture and brings new hope in our lives. pic.twitter.com/AlDUMq1Q5Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

The Prime Minister further stressed the need to promote Tamil art forms among the youth and showcase them across the world. He also expressed deep satisfaction with the success of the recent Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

What is Puthandu?

The first day of the Tamil calendar is celebrated as Puthandu with a lot of fervour by the people of Tamil Nadu. Celebrating the day as the Tamil New Year, the day holds a lot of importance for Tamils around the world as they look forward to new beginnings with hope and optimism with the onset of the new year.

Puthandu falls almost on the same day every year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Puthandu is being celebrated on April 14.

The first month of the Tamil calendar, Chithirai starts with Puthandu celebrations. A public holiday is also observed in Tamil Nadu on this day.