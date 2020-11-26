PM Modi Pays Homage To 26/11 Victims, Says 'India Has New Policies To Combat Terrorism'

While speaking at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Thursday, PM Modi recounted the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack while terming it the 'biggest' terror attack in India. PM Modi took the opportunity to pay homage to all the victims and the martyred security forces personnel on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. 12 years ago, on November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and carried out 12 coordinated shootings and bombings across the city which killed as many as 174 people and injured 300 more.

"Today's day is associated with the biggest terror attack on the country. In 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. A large number of people died in this terror attack including several foreigners. I would like to pay tribute to all those who were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I also pay obeisance to our security forces, including the police personnel who were martyred while trying to defend India," said PM Modi PM Modi further added, "Today, India is turning to new-policies and methods to combat terrorism. I would like to bow to all Indian Security Forces personnel who are defending and thwarting the conspiracy-like Mumbai attack."

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat on Wednesday, November 25. The theme for the two-day conference that was organised by Lok Sabha to celebrate Constitution Day was 'Harmonious Coordination of Legislative, Executive and Judiciary - Key to a Vibrant Democracy'. Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairperson of the conference Om Birla were present at the event along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. PM Modi addressed the concluding session of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 26 which was also attended by other dignitaries including Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continued till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, 10 took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College. Other than that there was one explosion in Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

