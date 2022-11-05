PM Modi Pays Homage To India's First Voter; ‘fulfilled His Duty Days Before Passing Away'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences after the death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday morning.

Two days ago, Negi had cast his vote for the state's assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission informed earlier in the day.

#December8WithArnab | People of Himachal not afraid to work, says PM Modi as he pays tribute to India's first voter during campaign address in Mandi ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections. Tune if for updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/bkzL2noP7m — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

‘Even days before demise, Negi ji discharged his duty’: PM Modi

PM Modi paying his respects to India’s first voter said, “When I left for Himachal Pradesh from Delhi today morning, I came to know about the sad demise of the first voter of independent India and a resident of Kalpa, Kinnaur Shyam Saran Negi."

Lauding the consistency with which Negi voted since the country’s first general elections in 1951, PM Modi said, “106-year-old Negi ji voted for more than 30 times and not only that, just two days back, on November 2, he voted via postal ballot for the upcoming assembly elections. Even before his demise, he fulfilled his responsibility.”

‘Youth should take inspiration from Negi ji’

The Prime Minister called on the youth to take inspiration from Shyam Saran Negi and stated, “This should be remembered by every citizen, especially the youth. I pay my respects to Shyam Saran Negi ji and offer my condolences to his relatives.”

"With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin," the Prime Minister said. In the morning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had condoled Negi's death.

CEC Rajiv Kumar to pay homage to Shyam Saran Negi

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has also left for Kalpa, Kinnaur to pay respects to India’s first voter and also meet his family. CEC Kumar will attend the last rites in person at his native village.

Negi was the brand ambassador for the Election Commission. Election officers from the district will attend his funeral, Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said. "He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the poll panel said on Twitter.