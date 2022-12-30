PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Mother Heeraben, Carries Her Mortal Remains To Crematorium

PM Modi carried the mortal remains of mother Heeraben Modi en route to the crematorium after she passed away following hospitalisation in Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre at age 100.

The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi were brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.

#LIVE | Prayers are being chanted for PM Modi's mother Heeraben as her mortal remains are being taken to the crematorium.

PM Narendra Modi earlier reached Ahmedabad on December 30 and then arrived in Gandhinagar as the mortal remains of Heeraben Modi were brought home. He then paid floral tributes to his mother.

Heeraben Modi passes away aged 100

Prime Minister Modi shared the news about the demise of his mother at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She passed away at around 3.30 am.

PM Modi wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.

Following her death in the early hours, the Prime Minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept.

Immediately after his arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning, the PM went to the house of his younger brother. He offered floral tributes to his mother there and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi and his brothers shouldered her mortal remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. Her last rites were performed at Sector 30 crematorium in Gandhinagar.

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: ANI