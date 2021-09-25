On the 105th anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader. The Prime Minister stated that Upadhyaya devoted his life to nation-building and that his ideas will continue to inspire the people of India. Deendayal Upadhyaya was a former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the founder of the BJP, and a thinker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen," said Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

PM Modi pays respect to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary

Deendayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician and proponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) right-wing Hindutva ideology, as well as the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forefather of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In December 1967, he was elected president of the Jana Sangh. In the 1940s, while still a member of the RSS, Upadhyaya founded the monthly publication Rashtra Dharma to promote the Hindutva philosophy. In 1963, he ran for Lok Sabha and lost. In February 1968, he died in strange circumstances near Mughalsarai Junction railway station.

Every year on September 25, Antyodaya Diwas is observed. PM Modi designated this day as a national holiday in 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He was a long-serving politician who was a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, from which the BJP arose. Antyodaya means "uplifting the poorest of the poor," and the day is commemorated with the goal of reaching out to society's last person.

Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary traditions

On this day in 2014, the Ministry of Rural Development reintroduced Aajeevika Skills-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, an existing skill development initiative (NRLM). In November 2015, they renamed the programme Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM. On this occasion, the Ministry of Rural Development also congratulates the recipients of the Rural Self Employment Training Institute and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana skill development programmes. The Antyodaya Mission's spirit is to ‘reaching out to the last person,' therefore today's goal is to assist all qualified rural youngsters in India and offer national and international job prospects. Several blood donation camps, seminars, seminars, and other activities are held to celebrate the day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, in Gorakhpur. "Deendayal Ji worked for the people at the grassroots," CM says pic.twitter.com/lugvARJiSS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2021

1.1 Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, I was present at the tribute ceremony at Ward No. 73 (Harish Chatterjee Street) under Bhabanipur assembly. pic.twitter.com/ts2WlGtW5i — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 25, 2021

Participated in the meeting and paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji at @BJP4Odisha party office along with Union minister Sh @dpradhanbjp ji, State Saha Pravari Sh @vijaypalbjp ji and state president Sh @SamirMohantyBJP ji. pic.twitter.com/l9bp9XPiOe — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 25, 2021

(Image: ANI/@BJP4INDIA/Twitter)