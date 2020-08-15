Independence Day 2020: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat Memorial in the National Capital on the occasion of the 74th independence day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the customary Independence Day address to the nation at the Red Fort in Delhi.

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the majestic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. PM Modi has unfurled the National Flag. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.

Invitees sensitized about COVID-19 safety measures

All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines have been issued along with each invitation card.

"A request card, for the invitees to exhibit restraint and patience during the dispersal after the event concludes would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement regarding the same would be made from the commentary booth time and again," said the Defence Ministry.

The traffic police advisory will also have a note in the same regard. An orderly dispersal plan has been put into place for the implementation through the controlling officials in various enclosures.

