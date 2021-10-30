PM Modi Pays Tribute On Thevar Jayanthi, Recalls Contributions Of Late Freedom Fighter

On the occasion of Thevar Jayanthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the contribution made by the brave freedom fighter and politician Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and hailed his devotion towards public welfare and social justice. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely brave and kind hearted, he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. He made many efforts for the welfare of farmers and workers."

Apart from PM Modi, ex-AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala also paid her tributes to the freedom fighter. She gave a floral tribute to the late politician in Madurai. Along with her, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with other DMK MLAs, ministers, and functionaries paid tributes at the Thevar statue in Madurai's Goripalayam junction by putting floral garlands.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, BJP's Youth Wing National President AP Muruganandam, many other political leaders also paid their respects to the late leader on his 114th birth anniversary. The Thevar community, which is also ex-Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's (OPS) community will celebrate Thevar Jayanthi on Saturday to honour the freedom fighter's 114th birth anniversary.

Who is Muthuramalinga Thevar?

Born on October 30, 1908, in Ramanathapuram district, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar is worshipped as a deity among the Mukulathor community. He is better known as a freedom fighter and a politician who played a major role during British rule. A very close aide of Subhash Chandra Bose, Muthuramalinga Thevar was also appointed as the National Deputy Chairman of the All India Forward Bloc and was elected three times to the national parliamentary constituency.

Apart from that, he also played a major role in the fight against the Criminal Tribes Act (CTA) brought in by the British government and launched several protests throughout the country.

With time, he became very popular in the community further creating difficulties for the British government and later the Congress-led government after independence.

However, after his death, the Forward Bloc saw a decline in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Thevar Jayanthi marks the annual celebration of Muthuramalinga Thevar's birthday and is celebrated in a grand manner especially by the Thevar community in Tamil Nadu.

Image: PTI