PM Modi Pays Tribute To Acharya Kripalani; All You Need To Know About The Freedom Fighter

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Acharya Kripalani on his Jayanti for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Prime Minister lauded him for his great vision for the nation and his contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, 'Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle under Bapu’s leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfill it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti.'

Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle under Bapu’s leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

In yet another tweet, PM Modi also paid tribute to freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and hailed his passion to work for the education sector and spread brotherhood in society.

"Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society," PM Tweeted.

All about Acharya Kripalani

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani, popularly known as Acharya Kripalani was born in Hyderabad's Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on 11 November 1888. He earned a master’s degree in history and economics from Fergusson College in Pune and embarked on a teaching career in the year 1912. As a student, Kripalani had participated in social and political activism. He worked as a lecturer of English and History at LS College in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

During his teaching time, he met Mahatama Gandhi for the first time and later became one of his ardent disciples. Kripalani was a prominent leader, environmentalist, educator, social activist who participated in the pre and post freedom struggle of India. For almost a decade, he served as the General Secretary of the Congress and had experience working in the field of education and was made the president to rebuild the INC. During the early 1920s, he was actively involved in politics and became part of the Non-Cooperation Movement, Salt Satyagraha, and the Quit India Movement.

Disputes between the party and the Government over procedural matters affected his relationship with the colleagues in the Government. Kripalani was a familiar figure to generations of dissenters, from the Non-Cooperation Movements of the 1920s to the Emergency of the 1970s. He was arrested on numerous occasions during the Civil Disobedience movements and smaller occasions for organising protests and publishing seditious material against British rule.

Acharya Kripalani moved the first-ever No-confidence motion on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Kripalani died on 19 March 1982 at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. In order to mark his 101st birth anniversary, a stamp was issued on 11 November 1989 by the Indian Postal Department. Acharya Kripalani was born on the same day as Maulana Azad, who also was a prominent freedom fighter.