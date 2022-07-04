PM Modi Pays Tribute To Alluri Sitarama Raju; 'His Courage Inspires Every Indian'

After unveiling a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special programme organised for his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter and asserted that "new India should be an India of the dreams of fighters" who gave their lives for the country's freedom.

Noting that India continues to observe 'Amrit Ka Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of independence, the Prime Minister said that the country also celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. "At the same time, 100 years of 'Rampa Kranti' for the country's independence are also completed. I bow down my head and give a tribute to him," he added.

"In the past 8 years, we have worked with full devotion, walking on principles of Alluri Sitarama Raju, we've worked towards the welfare of tribals," PM Modi said.

Tributes to the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. His indomitable courage inspires every Indian. https://t.co/LtgrhYHKin — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2022

PM Modi on Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum

The Prime Minister also spoke about a museum being built in the memory of the freedom fighter.

"For the first time since independence, tribal museums are being set up to showcase the tribal pride and heritage in the country. 'Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' is also being built in Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh," he said.

PM Modi, while recalling Sitarama Raju's sacrifices towards the country and his efforts for the tribal society, said that from the birth of Sitaram Raju to his sacrifice, his life journey is an inspiration to all people. "He dedicated his life to the rights of tribal society, for their happiness and sorrow, and for the freedom of the country," said Prime Minister Modi.

Who is Alluri Sitarama Raju?

Alluri Sitarama Raju was a freedom fighter born on 4 July 1897 and is remembered for his fight against the British for the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He also led the Rampa rebellion and was referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

In view of his 125th birth anniversary, the government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebrations including the restoration of the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and the Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion), construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra.

(Image: ANI)