PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam's Icon Lachit Barphukan; 'History Was Deliberately Hidden'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of the three-day-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the 17th-century general of the army of Ahom Kingdom in Assam who bravely fought the Mughals.

During his speech, PM Modi said, "We received the opportunity to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of its Independence. This historic occasion is a proud chapter in the history of Assam."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always tried to honour the unsung warriors of India, and continuing the same tradition, the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Barphukan of Ahom Kindom was celebrated in the national capital with three-day-long planned events that begun on November 23.

In the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi paid tribute to the great hero of Assam saying, "Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan and immortal offsprings of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfillment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal."

Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan, and immortal offsprings of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfilment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal: PM Narendra Modi at the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kVkwcy7Ubs — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

Who is Lachit Barphukan?

Lachit Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

"For centuries, it was attempted to tell us we're people who always get looted, beaten and lose. India's history is not just about colonialism, it's a history of warriors. India's history is about displaying valour against oppressors, about victory, sacrifice and great tradition", said PM Modi at the event.

PM further asked, "In every corner of the country, Bravehearts of Maa Bharati faced the oppressors and sacrificed their lives. This history was deliberately hidden. Is the valour of Lachit Barphukan not important? Are the sacrifices of thousands of people in Assam against the Mughals not important?"

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a grand memorial will be built at the maidan of Lachit in the Jorhat district of Assam, and a statue of the Ahom General installed at the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy among other measures.

