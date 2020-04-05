PM Modi Pays Tribute To Babu Jagjivan Ram, Recalls Stalwart's Struggle For Poor's Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the struggle of freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary on April 5 and paid his humble tribute to the stalwart. Babuji, as the freedom fighter was commonly known as, fought for the poor and underprivileged, championing for their rights both prior to Independence and after. The popular leader, who hailed from Bihar, played a huge role in enshrining social justice in the constitution and went on to fight for the upliftment of the marginalized in the society. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi paid his respects to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 112th birth anniversary.

PM Modi pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram

गरीबों, वंचितों और पीड़ितों के अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बाबू जगजीवन राम की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

Jagan, Naidu pay respects to stalwart

ఈ రోజు దళితుల ఆశాజ్యోతి, భారత మాజీ ఉపప్రధాని కీ.శే. బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ జయంతి. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుని ‘సమతావాదం’ ఆదర్శంగా దళితాభ్యుదయానికి పునరంకితం అవుదాం. ‘సమాజమే దేవాలయం-ప్రజలే దేవుళ్లని’ చాటుదాం. (7/7) — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 5, 2020

The tweet read: "Today is Dalit leader and reformer and former Indian Deputy Prime Minister K.S. Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary. It is on this occasion that the 'egalitarianism' of the great man is ideally reintroduced to philanthropy. Let the society we live in be the temple - people are gods."

అట్టడుగు వర్గాల అభ్యున్నతి, అణగారిన ప్రజల సమాన హక్కుల కోసం బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ చేసిన పోరాటం మర్చిపోలేనిది. స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధుడిగా, ఉపప్రధానిగా దేశసేవకు అంకితమైన ఆయన జీవితం స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. నేడు బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకి ఘన నివాళి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 5, 2020

"Babu Jagjivan Ram's fight for equal rights for the upliftment and marginalization of the lower classes is unforgettable. His life as a freedom fighter and deputy prime minister is inspirational. Today is a tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti."

