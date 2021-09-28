PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Says 'he Lives In The Heart Of Every Indian'

Paying tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. PM Modi took to his Twitter account to praise the freedom fighter for his ‘noble ideals’. The PM also said that he bows to the fallen fighter.

'Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals,' PM Modi tweeted.

आजादी के महान सेनानी शहीद भगत सिंह को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



The revolutionary freedom fighter born in Banga village of Faisalabad district was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary still remembered for his heroics in the Indian Independence movement. Singh was only 23 when he was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh at the Delhi Assembly. Paying a floral tribute to Singh along with Sukhdev and Rajguru, Kejriwal said that the freedom fighter's values would always be upheld by the Delhi government.

Union ministers pay tribute to Bhagat Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the revolutionary fighter. The union minister said that Bhagat Singh became the ‘supreme symbol of the Indian independence movement’ at a young age. “Bhagat Singh ji loved the freedom and honour of the country more than his life. He not only became the supreme symbol of the Indian independence movement with his courage and revolutionary ideas at a young age, but his patriotism united the whole country. Blessings to such a great patriot on his birth anniversary,” Shah tweeted.

भगत सिंह जी को अपने प्राणों से ज्यादा देश की स्वतंत्रता और सम्मान प्यारा था। वो अल्पायु में ही अपने साहस व क्रांतिकारी विचारों से न सिर्फ भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के सर्वोच्च प्रतीक बने बल्कि उनके राष्ट्रप्रेम ने पूरे देश को एक किया।



Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tribute to the freedom fighter and stated, “A young revolutionary & fearless freedom fighter, he continues to inspire generations. I pay homage to the legendary Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji on his Birth Anniversary,” Puri tweeted. Meanwhile, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur called Singh a “unique model of bravery, courage and sacrifice,” while paying tribute.

