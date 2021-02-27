PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bir Chilarai, Says 'his Bravery Will Continue To Motivate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 paid tribute to Bir Chilarai, the legendary general of the Koch dynasty in Assam in the 16th century. While taking to Twitter, PM Modi called Bir Chilarai an “outstanding warrior” and added that bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. It is worth noting that Bir Chilarai played a crucial role in expanding the empire of his eldest brother, Nara Narayan.

The great Bir Chilarai is synonymous with valour and patriotism. He was an outstanding warrior, who fought for people and the principles he held sacred. His bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Remembering him on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2021

Assan CM Sarbananda Sonowal also paid tribute to Chilarai on his birth anniversary. Sonowal said that on the Jayanti of Chilarai, the state pays floral tribute at the Bir Chilarai Garden in Amingoan. He added, “Inspired by the unparalleled sacrifice and heroism of General Chilarai, we are determined to take the lead. #BirChilaraiDiwas,”.

About Bir Chilarai

To honour the courageous and heroic deeds of the Great General of Assam, Chilarai’s birth anniversary is observed on February 27. With his bravery and heroism, he played a crucial role in expanding the great empire of his elder brother, Maharaja Nara Narayan. Shukladhwaj, later known as Bir Chilarai, was the third son of Maharaja Viswa Singha.

Chilarai was appointed as an army commander and he supported his brother in extending the kingdom. He was a brave warrior and an exceptional general. He was extremely quick in his actions and he came to be known as Chilarai as he was swift like the bird Chila or the kite in capturing the foes. It is worth noting that from the year 1005, the government of Assam has been conferring Bir Chilarai award, the highest honour for bravery to individuals.

