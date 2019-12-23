'Unwavering' Leader: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Charan Singh On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi took to Twitter on Monday morning, December 23, and paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. PM Modi hailed Charan Singh’s fight for farmers' rights. He also praised the former Prime Minister for strengthening the “democratic fabric” of India.

Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was at the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic fabric. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was the fifth Prime Minister of India and he was also called the as the 'champion of India's peasants'. He belonged to a rural peasant Jat family from Uttar Pradesh and entered politics during the Independence Movement started by Mahatma Gandhi. He was active from 1931 in the Ghaziabad District Arya Samaj as well as the Meerut District Indian National Congress for which he was jailed twice by the British.

He was first elected to the U.P. Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant’s Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information etc. In June 1951, he was appointed Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh and was given charge of Justice and Information departments.

After the Congress split, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in February 1970 with the support of the Congress party. However, President’s Rule was imposed in the State on October 2, 1970. Shri Charan Singh served Uttar Pradesh in various capacities and won a reputation as a hard taskmaster who would not tolerate inefficiency, nepotism, and corruption in the administration. He has also authored several books and pamphlets, including Abolition of Zamindari, Co-operative Farming X-rayed, India’s Poverty and its Solution, Peasant Proprietorship or Land to the Workers and Prevention of Division of Holdings Below a Certain Minimum.

PM Modi’s second term for farmers

Earlier, PM Modi while describing the changes brought by his government in the first six months of his second term had stated that his government extended the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) to all farmers. "It was manifesto promise of the BJP that PM Kisan would be extended to all farmers of India," he said on the social media platform. He said that after forming the government, PM Kisan was extended to all farmers, taking total beneficiaries to 14.5 crores. "Under PM Kisan, farmers receive direct income support of ₹6,000 per year," he said.

