PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On His 392nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 392nd birth anniversary saying that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture of himself bowing down in front of an idol of Shivaji Maharaj and said, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for the values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision."

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision. pic.twitter.com/Oa3JLT0P67 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

The Prime Minister also tweeted the same in Marathi as the day holds prominence for the people of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, among others, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju also paid their tributes on their official Koo handles.

Also, many other political leaders and eminent personalities including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and others extended their tributes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022

The day which is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maharashtra Kingdom. A leader and brave fighter Chhatrapati Shivaji who was born on February 19, 1630, in the Shivneri fort was later crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in June 1674.

Known to be one of the bravest and progressive rulers in the country, Chhatrapati Shivaji fought several wars against the Mughals and further carved out the Maratha empire. He also played an instrumental role in bringing all the Maratha chiefs together and further promoted the use of regional languages in the Maratha court and administration. Notably, the day is observed as a festival and is celebrated with great zeal and pride in Maharashtra while the state observes a public holiday.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock