As India celebrates the 90th birth anniversary of the 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on Friday, October 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the 'Missile Man' of India. Commemorating the late President's contributions towards the welfare of the country, PM Modi said that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had dedicated his life to make India a stronger nation. PM Modi added that the ‘Missile Man’ will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

Sharing pictures of himself with the former Indian President, PM Modi wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “Tributes to former President of the country, popularly called the Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.”

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary

Dr Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist turned politician who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. Born on 15 October 1931, Dr Kalam grew up in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

The ex-Indian president was a scholar in physics and aerospace engineering. Having worked for over forty years as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr Kalam was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

To commemorate the People's President's contributions towards education and students, the United Nations had in 2010, declared October 15 as World Students' Day.

The 'Missile Man' of the nation

Dr Abdul Kalam was responsible for the development and operationalisation of India's Agni and Prithvi missiles. He was conferred with the title of 'Missile Man' for the breakthrough development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology. He also played a pivotal organisational, technical, and political role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, the first since the nuclear test by India in 1974.

In the span of 83 years, APJ Abdul Kalam received seven doctorates from 40 universities in India and abroad. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1981 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1990 for his work with ISRO and DRDO and his role as a scientific advisor to the Government of India.

In 1997, Kalam received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India and lastly, he was the recipient of the Von Braun Award from the National Space Society "to recognize excellence in the management and leadership of a space-related project". Often referred to as the ‘People’s president’, Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015 while delivering a lecture in Shillong.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)