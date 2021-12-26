In his 84th edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, who initially survived the fatal helicopter crash however succumbed to his injuries on December 15 while getting treatment in the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister also talked about the inspiring letter that was written by the Captain to his school principal and highlighted the 'it's okay to be mediocre' part. The Cooper Helicopter crash also claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel.

PM Modi's tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh:

"Varun Singh himself bravely battled with death for so many days but then he also left us. While Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. This year in August he was awarded with Shaurya Chakra. After this honour, he had written a letter to his school principal, after reading the letter the first thing that came to mind was that he did not forget his roots despite touching the rights of success," said PM Modi.

Continuing his honour for Varun Singh, the Prime Minister said that at a time when the braveheart had a chance to celebrate, he was worried about the future generation.

'Group Captain Singh did not talk about his success but failures'

The Prime Minister said that in the letter the Group Captain talked about how he turned his weaknesses into strength.

'Mantra of turning ordinary to extraordinary'

PM Modi described the letter written by the Group Captain as a Mantra of turning ordinary to extraordinary.

"In this letter, Varun Singh has also written never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want. It will not come easy, it will take sacrifice of time and comfort. I was mediocre but today I have reached a difficult milestone in my career. Don't think that the 12th board mark sheet can decide what you are capable of achieving in life, believe in yourself and work towards life," said PM Modi quoting Varun Singh's letter.

Captain Varun Singh fought till his last breath

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in uniform. Initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington after sustaining severe injuries, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9. General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash.