PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 59th Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to the former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to former PM Nehru. Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief wrote, "India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas strongly propelled India's social, political, and economic development despite challenges. My humble tribute to 'Jawahar of Hind"

Congress also shared a video showing Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders paying tribute to the Samadhi of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van. "On the death anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Shri

Rahul Gandhi went to Shanti Van and paid heartfelt tribute to him. Today, the whole country is remembering Pandit Nehru, who contributed significantly to the building of the country," tweeted Congress.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@Congress)