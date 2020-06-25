PM Modi Pays Tribute To Korean War Victims, Recalls India's Humanitarian Role

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who died in the conflict and recalled India's contribution of sending medical teams there. He appreciated South Korean President Moon Jae-In's efforts to establish peace on the peninsula by engaging with its nuclear-armed northern neighbour.

In a video address on Thursday, PM Modi said, "On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula. India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War. I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula."

The video message from the PM was screened during a commemorative ceremony to mark this solemn occasion in South Korean capital Seoul.

The ceremony was organized by the South's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and presided over by President Moon. The 60 PARA Field Hospital rendered service during the war and provided essential medical aid both to soldiers and civilians.

According to a press statement, PM Modi congratulated the Korean people for their resilience, hard work, and resolve in building a great country from the ashes of war and also applauded the efforts of the South Korean government to secure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. He conveyed the good wishes of the government and people of India for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.

Apart from President Moon, South Korea's Minister of National Defense, other Cabinet Ministers, Ambassadors representing the countries that rendered assistance to the South during the War, and distinguished persons of Korea were present at the ceremony.

Korean War and India's role

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when some 75,000 soldiers from the North Korean People's Army poured across the 38th parallel, the boundary between the Soviet-backed Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the north and the pro-Western Republic of Korea to the south. It was one of the many 'proxy wars' between the communist bloc led by the Soviet Union and China and the capitalist/democratic bloc led by the United States of America in the early years of the Cold War.

India, which remained neutral as part of its 'non-aligned' policy, led United Nations-backed medical and military supervisory teams to the peninsula. In November 1952, at the UN General Assembly, India proposed the creation of a Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission to facilitate the repatriation of war prisoners. The NNRC was indeed set up with India at the helm.

