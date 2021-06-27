PM Modi Pays Tribute To Late Legendary Sprinter Milkha Singh During 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 78th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' paid tribute to 'legendary athlete Milkha Singh who died last week. The Prime Minister was talking about Government's 'road to Tokyo quiz' and asserted, 'since we are on the subject of Tokyo Olympics how can we forget 'legendary athlete' Milkha Singh'. PM Modi revealed that he had talked to the late sports legend when he was in hospital undergoing the treatment of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister talked about their conversation where he had urged Milkha Singh to motivate candidates embarking upon this year's Olympic event in Tokyo.

"I told him that since he represented India in Tokyo Olympics in 1964, he should motivate athletes going this year. He was so devoted to sports that even in his illness and this condition he immediately accepted my request," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He continued his address by talking about his 2014 meeting with Milkha Singh in Surat where the Prime Minister was also motivated by Milkha Singh's words. The Prime Minister also talked about this year's candidates who are all set to participate in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh's demise

Passed away on June 18, 2021, the Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh had died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition had turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12. His condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final. Considered among the legendary athletes of the country, Milkha Singh was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. Young Milkha first hogged the limelight when he outperformed 394 soldiers in a race and was selected for further grooming and training. That eventually laid the base for him to become a legendary sprinter.