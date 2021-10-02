PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi During Interfaith Meet At Gandhi Smriti Sthal

On October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gandhi Smriti Sthal, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, to commemorate the 152nd birthday of the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is the global epitome of Ahimsa (Non-violence), Satyagraha (Holding on to truth), and inculcated a few of the most essential values across Indian society under the British Raj. In fact, the United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2007, announced Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the International Day of Non-violence.

To mark the auspicious occasion, PM Narendra Modi reached 'Gandhi Smriti Sthal' (memorial) to pay a floral tribute to Bapu. Videos released from the event showcased PM Modi along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu seated in a gathering of a handful of masked individuals praying at the memorial and paying tribute to uncountable services and values imparted by Gandhiji. Notably, there was a soothing performance of 'all-religion prayers' as PM Modi paid his tribute. An interfaith prayer meeting was organised at the Gandhi Smriti Sthal, where Mahatma Gandhi's memorable devotional music was rendered.

A glimpse of Gandhi Jayanti 2021 celebrations

A tweet via the official handle of President Ram Nath Kovind was shared, which read, "President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti."

A Twitter post from the handle of the Prime Minister's Office read, "The Prime Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti."

A tweet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) read, "Today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, BJP National President Shri. JPNadda Ji bought Khadi items from the "Khadi Store" and also requested people to 'Vocal for Local'."

"PM Shri Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi," the tweet shared by the BJP read:

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had shared, "I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions."

I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh shared, "Heading to Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This is going to be the first statue of Pujya Bapu on this Island."

Heading to Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This is going to be the first statue of Pujya Bapu on this Island. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

