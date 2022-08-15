Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, August 15 2022, unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. Amid the celebration of 75 years of independence, PM Modi addressed the nation and paid his respects to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and also the ones who made sure a smooth run of the country after independence. As August 15, 2022, also marked the 150th birth anniversary of Indian philosopher Sri Aurobindo, PM Modi remembered Maharishi and his sayings.

During his speech, PM Narendra Modi remembered Indian philosopher Sri Aurobindo and paid his respects to him. PM Modi mentioned one of his sayings - "Swadeshi se swaraj, swaraj se suraaj" - and added that it was Mahirishi's mantra. He further added how every Indian must learn from his saying to become self-dependent. He gave an example of how India manufactures its own food and does not depend on outsourcing. Talking about self-dependence, PM Modi asked the citizens to pledge to become self-dependent and mentioned his movement "Atmanirbhar Bharat." The Prime Minister added that "Atmanirbhar Bharat" is not an agenda but a mass movement.

"Today is Maharishi Aurobindo's birth anniversary. I pay my deepest respects to him. We should remember the legendary maharishi who believed in 'Swadeshi se swaraj, swaraj se suraaj.' We must think about how long we will depend on others," PM Modi said. He added, "Let us all pledge to become self-dependent under the movement 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' It is not an agenda but a mass movement."

PM Modi calls India 'Mother of democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the diversity of the country and called it the 'Mother of Democracy.' He mentioned the country's strength lies in its diversity as people from various backgrounds and religions all live together in unity and peace. PM Modi said, "The strength of the country lies in its diversity and it has inherent potential," and added that India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

Highlighting the message of unity, PM Modi said, "unity and togetherness" is another important facet of the country. He also mentioned the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is the perfect example of the unity of the country.

Image: Twitter/@ANI/@integralyog