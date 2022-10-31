PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel At Statue Of Unity On His 147th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on Monday, October 31. As PM Modi offered floral tributes to India's 'Iron Man', flower petals were showered on the world's tallest statue by helicopters. Notably, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country.

PM Modi also participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations by attending the parade. The Prime Minister also administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders pay tribute

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Monday at Patel Chowk in the national capital. She was accompanied by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi who also paid tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary.

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi paid tribute to #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary today. #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/tTYyKYXHrm — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Taking to her Twitter, President Murmu said, "My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Patel! He was modern India's architect and builder of our administrative system. He is counted among the main guides of the development journey of modern India. Our country will always be indebted to him."

लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! वे आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार थे और हमारी प्रशासनिक प्रणाली के निर्माता भी। उनकी गणना आधुनिक भारत की विकास-यात्रा के प्रमुख मार्गदर्शकों में होती है। हमारा देश सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2022

Sharing a tribute video on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Sardar Patel united India which was divided into different princely states, in the thread of unity. "Nothing was impossible against the iron intentions of Sardar Patel. With his firm leadership, he united India divided into different princely states in the thread of unity. On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who lived his entire life for the country with the determination of the national interest, salute at his feet and congratulate everyone on the National Unity Day," Shah tweeted.