PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On His Death Anniversary

On Saturday, PM Modi paid his tribute to the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his Punya Tithi (death anniversary). PM Modi tweeted his regards to Patel and said that the people of the country will remain 'eternally inspired by his exceptional service to the nation.' Sardar Patel had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in India. This year marks his 69th death anniversary.

Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2019

'History has not done justice to Patel'

Yesterday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that history has not done justice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Home Minister. "Sardar Patel believed freedom without economic prosperity and social reform would rob India's independence of its true meaning," he said."Unfortunately, history has not done justice to the personality and contribution of this great son of this great country. But now, fortunately, we are recognizing it...." Naidu said. He also said that Patel wanted to bridge the urban-rural divide and re-focus the country's attention on rural development in line with Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of `Ram Rajya' (the perfect state).

PM Modi says Sardar Patel wanted to resolve J&K issue swiftly

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the gathering at the Statue of Unity last month said that late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had said that he would have a swift solution to Jammu and Kashmir if he was given the responsibility of accession of the region to India. Before August 5, when Article 370 and Article 35 A were abrogated, J&K were made a part of India through an agreement based on the Articles mentioned which gave them separate laws and identity.

"Sardar Patel had said that had the Kashmir issue been put on his shoulders, it wouldn't have taken so long to find its resolution. He had cautioned people that there is only one solution to the issue of J&K. Today, on his birth anniversary, I dedicate the historic decision taken on August to Sardar Patel," PM Modi said.

