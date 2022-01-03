Last Updated:

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sivaganga Queen Rani Velu Nachiyar; Hails Her Indomitable Courage

Born on January 3, 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the queen of the Sivaganga estate and was also the first Queen to wage a war against East India Company rule.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@Vertigowarrior/ANI


Remembering Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the Sivaganga queen and lauded her indomitable courage and commitment to fight against colonialism. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called her a queen personifying women empowerment and said that her fight against colonialism was remarkable and her courage will keep motivating the coming generations. 

"Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti", he tweeted. 

Apart from the Prime Minister, several leaders and ministers also paid their tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar. BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi also took to Twitter and extended his respectful tribute to the legendary Queen who fought against the British colonial rule in India. 

Who is Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Born on January 3, 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the queen of the Sivaganga estate and was also the first Queen to wage a war against East India Company rule in India. She was not just trained in various methods of combat but was also a scholar in many languages and proficient in English, French, Urdu, and other languages. 

It was after her marriage that she decided to stand against British rule when her husband the king of Sivaganga was killed in a battle with British soldiers. During this while, she formed an alliance with Hyder Ali and launched a campaign against the Britishers. She also inherited the kingdom of her husband which was taken over by the British and later ruled over it for around 10 years after which the throne was taken over by her daughter. 

Image: ANI/Twitter/@VertigoWarrior

Tags: PM Modi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Sivaganga
First Published:
