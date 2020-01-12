PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda, Joins Morning Prayers At Belur Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid his tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti at Belur Math in West Bengal. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kolkata on the occasion of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust.

Tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti.



Here are glimpses from PM @narendramodi's visit to the Belur Math.

PM meets BJP delegation & CM Mamata Banerjee

A BJP delegation led by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the party's efforts to spread awareness in the state about the recent changes in the citizenship law and their "imperatives" for the country.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the dais with him while remaining insistent on annulment of the new citizenship law. Banerjee, arguably the most bitter critic of the prime minister on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan, after deciding not to receive him at the airport, and also shared the stage at a colourful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust. The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

PM's 2-day visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

