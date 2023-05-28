PM Modi Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar In New Parliament, Parliamentarians Join Him

After installing the sacred 'Sengol' inside the Lok Sabha chambers of the newly built Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary. PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the way for the top Union Ministers and MPs as they bowed down and offered their respect to Savarkar inside the new Parliament.

Along with PM Modi, Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishanakar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP President JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and many more ministers marked their presence during the event.

The historic Parliament inauguration today has coincided with the 140th birth anniversary of VD Savarkar who was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur village of Maharashtra's Nashik. The Opposition parties criticised the Central government for holding the inauguration programme on Savarkar's anniversary instead of Independence Day, Republic Day, or Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country today and installed the historic symbol Sengol which will be placed near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building. As a sign of respect, the Prime Minister took the blessings of the Adheenam seers and bowed down to the Sengol before taking it for installation. He honoured the Shramjeevis (workers) who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament building and helped in the development.

Following the felicitation ceremony, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was held at the new Parliament building which was attended by the top dignitaries and ministers.

The inauguration of the multi-hundred crore New Parliament Building will be conducted in two phases, providing lawmakers with a momentous experience. The morning phase will commence with a majestic puja and the installation of the revered Sengol, concluding around 9:30 am. Subsequently, the second leg of the ceremony is scheduled to commence at noon, starting with the rendition of the national anthem in the esteemed presence of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, within the Lok Sabha chamber.

A congratulatory speech by Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman is also scheduled, which will be read out on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Also, a written message by President Dropadi Murmu will be read out on the occasion. As per the ANI report, the day will proceed with the display of two short audio-video films to the dignitaries present to talk about the process of construction of the new parliament building and its significance, followed by a speech by Om Birla.

PM Modi will also release a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also address the lawmakers, following which a thanks-giving speech will be given by the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.