PM Modi Pays Tributes To 1971 War Hero Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, Calls Him 'Rashtriya Deep'

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian forces. While sending a strong message to Pakistan over unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali, PM Modi remembered Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri's valours in 1971 war against Pakistan. He said, "Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandrapuri under his leadership decimated the Pakistani forces."

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls 1971

Bangladesh Liberation War, names and shames Pakistan; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/gl994DR3NS — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2020

READ | Diwali 2020: UAE Crown Prince Extends Greetings In Hindi, Wishes For Prosperity & Progress

PM Modi pays tributes to Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri

Recalling Brigadier Chandpuri's contributions, PM Modi said, "When Pakistani forces decided to attack India, they did not know that they will be facing the brave hearts of India like him. Under Kuldip Singh Chanpuri's leadership, Pakistani forces were brought to their knees. His parents named him 'Kuldip' thinking he would be the heir of their generation but little did they knew that he would be 'Rashtriya Deep'."

READ | Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes, Messages And Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations

PM Modi's stinging comment on Pakistani army came after the country opened up unprovoked fire at four different places across the LoC attacking civilians. Retaliating effectively to Pakistan's violation of the ceasefire, the Indian Army rattled several bunkers and posts across the Line of Control (LoC). In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads during which 10-12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed, as per ANI sources.

READ | Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this year's Diwali with jawans at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has accompanied the PM. In 2018, PM Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

READ | PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Jawans At Jaisalmer; CDS, COAS & BSF Chief To Accompany