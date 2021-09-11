Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his 126th birth anniversary on 11 September, calling him a "thinker par excellence."

“Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India’s freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work. He was a thinker par excellence,” The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Taking about Acharya Vinoba Bhave's contributions to India's freedom movement, Prime Minister Modi said that 'National Teacher of India' carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after India attained independence. PM Modi added that Acharya Vinoba Bhave's mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and downtrodden and added that his emphasis on collective spirit will continue to inspire generations.

Tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti.

Acharya Vinoba Bhave carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after India attained independence. His mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and downtrodden. His emphasis on collective spirit will always continue to inspire generations.

Acharya Vinoba Bhave and the Bhoodan movement

Indian nonviolence freedom fighter and a human rights activist, Acharya Vinoba Bhave is regarded as India's National Teacher and Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual successor. In the Indian independence movement, he allied with Mahatma Gandhi and resided at the Sabarmati ashram. The 'Vinoba Kutir' house in the Ashram is named after him.

In 1940, Mahatma Gandhi designated Bhave to be the first individual Satyagrahi against British rule. The Acharya also made significant contributions to the Quit India Movement. A world-renowned philosopher, he is best remembered for the Bhoodan Movement.

The Bhoodan movement was a voluntary land reform movement in India and is often known as the Bloodless Revolution. Founded in 1951 by Acharya Vinoba Bhave in Pochampally village, the movement is today known as Bhoodan Pochampally in Telangana.

The Bhoodan movement aimed to encourage wealthy landowners to transfer a portion of their property to landless people on a voluntary basis. Bhave was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's Sarvodaya movement and Gram Swarajya to start Bhoodan.

Leaders post tributes on Acharya Vinoba Bhave Jayanti

Several prominent political figures also tweeted their tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary.

The office of Jay Panda, national vice president of the BJP, tweeted, "Tributes from @PandaJay to freedom fighter, thinker, social reformer & the architect of 'Bhoodan Movement', Bharat Ratna Acharya Vinoba Bhave Ji on his Jayanti. (sic)”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Acharya Vinoba Bhave personified the Gandhian ideals of Sarvodaya, sacrifice and service.

Acharya Vinoba Bhave personified the Gandhian ideals of Sarvodaya, sacrifice & service. His Bhoodan & Gramdaan movements demonstrated that positive and lasting changes are possible with people's active participation.



My tributes to the great son of our motherland on his Jayanti.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on Twitter, “Remembering the architect of #BhoodanMovement, Gandhian & National Teacher of India, Bharat Ratna, Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti today. His relentless efforts to uplift the downtrodden & his dedication to serving the poor & needy will continue to inspire us. #VinobaBhave”.

