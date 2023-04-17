Last Updated:

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Ex-PM Chandra Shekhar On His Birth Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying he served society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty.

Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chandra Shekhar, who served as prime minister from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991, headed a government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Congress.

"Tributes to former PM Shri Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. He made a rich contribution to our nation and was widely respected across the political spectrum," Modi said in a tweet.

He served society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty, the prime minister said.

