PM Modi Pays Tributes To India's First President Rajendra Prasad On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad and lauded him as a legendary leader who epitomised courage and scholarly zeal.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only president to have to serve two full terms.

"Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomised courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India's culture and also had a futuristic vision for India's growth," Modi tweeted. 

