PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri In Delhi On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 2, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Ajay Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 2,  paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PM Modi arrived at the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi and paid floral tributes.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi shared a tweet stating that this year's Gandhi Jayanti is "more special" as the country is marking Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. Adding further, the leader urged everyone to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhiji.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji." 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also visited Rajghat and offer floral tributes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Notably, several political leaders also paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his Jayanti. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena were some of the leaders who paid tributes at the memorial dedicated to Mahatama Gandhi at the Rajghat on Sunday morning.

PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

PM Modi also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri on the former PM's Jayanti on October 2. "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also shared some glimpses from Shastri's gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases Lal Bahadur Shastri's life journey and accomplishments as PM.

