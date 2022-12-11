PM Modi Pays Tributes To Subramania Bharathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Subramania Bharathi, one of the most influential Tamil literary figures and also a freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary.

Modi said his government is working to realise his ideas across different sectors.

He tweeted, "I bow to the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. 'Mahakavi Bharathiar' embodied remarkable courage and outstanding intellect. He had a grand vision for India's development and the empowerment of every Indian." Bharathi was born on this day in 1882.