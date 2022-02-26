Last Updated:

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Veer Savarkar On Death Anniversary; 'Epitome Of Sacrifice'

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966. 

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi pays tributes to 'epitome of sacrifice' Veer Savarkar on death anniversary

Image: Twitter@VPSecretariat/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. In a tweet, Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

"Tributes to great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary, the epitome of sacrifice and tenacity. His life dedicated in the service of the motherland will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," the Prime Minister said.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966. 

First Published:
COMMENT