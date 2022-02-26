PM Modi Pays Tributes To Veer Savarkar On Death Anniversary; 'Epitome Of Sacrifice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. In a tweet, Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

"Tributes to great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary, the epitome of sacrifice and tenacity. His life dedicated in the service of the motherland will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," the Prime Minister said.

त्याग और तप की प्रतिमूर्ति महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी वीर सावरकर जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन। मातृभूमि की सेवा में समर्पित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966.