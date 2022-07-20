PM Modi Pens Appreciation Note To Vaccinators As India Crosses 200 Cr Vaccination Mark

As India crossed the landmark of administering 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday, July 17, under the nationwide vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all vaccinators for achieving the mammoth number of 200 crore vaccine doses. He praised healthcare workers for administering the much-needed vaccines during a crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all vaccinators by sending appreciation letters to them personally. People can download the same from their CoWIN login ID.

In the letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded all vaccinators' active participation and stated that "India has scripted history, yet again."

In his letter, PM Modi said, “The journey of COVID Vaccination started on 16 January 2021 and on 17 July 2022, we reached another significant milestone. It was a memorable day for the country as we completed administering 200 crore vaccine doses, an outstanding achievement in our fight against COVID-19.”

He further said that it is extremely crucial to save lives, especially during a once-in-a-century global pandemic. The Prime Minister praised all healthcare workers, healthcare support staff and frontline workers for playing a critical role in protecting Indians. PM Modi said that this is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary.

“From the coldest mountains to the hottest deserts, from faraway villages to dense forests, the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has left none behind and showed that New India excels in last-mile delivery. The scale and speed that India imparted to the world's largest vaccination programme have been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people.”

PM Modi applauded vaccinators' contribution to India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme and appreciated them for being at the forefront of the critical and life-saving mission. He said that this achievement of administration of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of the nation.

PM Modi said, “The story of India's courage to deliver vaccine doses during a crisis will be cherished by generations to come.”

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16 January 2021. The first round of vaccinations was given to healthcare workers. Frontline employees started receiving vaccinations on 2 February 2021. For seniors (over 60 years of age) and people with certain comorbid diseases who are 45 years of age or older, the second phase of immunisation was started on 1 March 2021.

According to sources, India has not only administered 200 crore doses to its citizens but also exported over 23 crore vaccines to over 50 countries. Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on 1 April 2021 and all adults were allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus from May 1, 2021, onwards. On January 3, the vaccination drive commenced for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also extracted the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.