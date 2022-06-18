PM Modi Pens Letter On Mother's 100th Birthday, Shares How Her Values Shaped His Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday penned a heartfelt letter on his mother Heeraben Modi's 100th birthday, underlining how her values and way of life shaped his personality and his aspirations for the nation.

"I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past", wrote PM Modi, discussing how if his father was alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week.

Recalling the hardships in his mother's early years, PM Modi said that, unlike most children who are brought up with love and affection, Heeraben Modi spent her entire childhood without her mother in poverty and deprivation. Yet, no hardship deterred her and only made her fortitude stronger.

"Mother did not have much of a childhood due to these struggles – she was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage," PM Modi shared.

'Usually, scarcity leads to stress. However, my parents never let the anxiety from the daily struggles overwhelm the family atmosphere, PM Modi wrote, underling how both his parents carefully divided their responsibilities and fulfilled them. The family would live in a tiny house without a window or a toilet, and cook on a machaan made from bamboo sticks.

Despite this, his mother never expected the children to leave their studies and assist her with the household chores. "She never even asked us for help. However, looking at her work so hard, we considered helping her our foremost duty," said the PM. Apart from handling household chores, she would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income, he revealed.

How PM Modi's mother inspired his 'Swachhta' ideology

Sharing a funny anecdote, Prime Minister Modi said that his mother was very particular and would not appreciate even a single speck of dust or a single crease on the bed.

"Her focus on cleanliness is evident even today. Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me, sweets, with her own hands. And just like a young child’s doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," PM Modi shared.

Further, he revealed that apart from keeping her surroundings clean, she also had a deep respect for those involved in cleaning and sanitation. "I remember, whenever someone would come to clean the drain adjacent to our house in Vadnagar, Mother wouldn’t let them go without giving them tea. Our house became famous amongst safai karamcharis for tea after work," he said.

From sadhus to cows, to little children who would come yearly on Eid, PM Modi's mother would always cook meals to feed everyone and find happiness in other people’s joys.

PM Modi reveals why his mother never accompanies him

'You might have noticed that Mother never accompanies me for any government or public programme. She has accompanied me on only two occasions in the past', PM Modi shared. The first was at a public function in Ahmedabad when he returned from Srinagar after hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk and the second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001.

"The oath-taking ceremony held two decades ago was the last public event that Mother attended with me. Since then, she has never accompanied me to a single public event, said PM Modi.

He further stated that once he had attempted to invite her to a function to honour her publically, to which his mother replied, “See, I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty.”

'Being informed & learned without a formal education'

Another absorbing thought that PM Modi shared in his letter was how his mother made him realise that it is possible to be learned without being formally educated. "She has always been very aware of her duties as a citizen. Right from the time elections began, she has voted in every election, from Panchayat to Parliament," said PM Modi

Till today, PM Modi's mother keeps herself abreast of developments in the world. "Recently, I asked her how long she watches TV every day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other, and she only watches those who calmly read out the news and explain everything," he stated.

More importantly, since childhood, PM revealed his mother not only respected others’ choices but also refrained from imposing her preferences. "In my own case especially, she respected my decisions, never created any hurdles, and encouraged me. Since childhood, she could feel that a different mindset grew inside me," said the Prime Minister

PM Modi revealed that despite his numerous quirks, his mother was always accepting and would often say, “It’s alright, do as you wish”

Once when PM's father was upset over his decision to leave home, his mother remarked, “His path is different. He will go only on the path the Almighty has chosen for him", feeding him curd and jaggery, for an auspicious new beginning.

PM Modi's 'garib kalyan' inspired by his mother, told him to 'never take a bribe'

Mother has always inspired me to have a strong resolve and focus on garib kalyan, said the Prime Minister. His mother once told him, “I don’t understand your work in the government, but I just want you to never take a bribe."

Sharing why he values 'hardwork and honesty' above all, PM Modi wrote that if he looks back at his parents’ lives, their honesty and self-respect have been their biggest qualities. "Despite struggling with poverty and its accompanying challenges, my parents never left the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect. They had only one mantra to overcome any challenge - hard work, constant hard work!" he remarked.

He also asserted that his mother’s life story had led him to the firm belief that Indian women can achieve anything. "I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India’s matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women," PM Modi said.