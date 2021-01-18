PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Ahmedabad & Surat Metro Projects; Touts Gujarat's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday performed "Bhoomi Pujan" for Ahmedabad's Metro Project Phase 2 and Surat Metro Project via video conferencing. While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that it is a very important today as the metro network will work to further strengthen connectivity in the two cities, which are major business centres of the country.

PM Modi said, "Today, the work of infrastructure worth Rs 17,000 crore is starting in Ahmedabad and this shows that in this period of COVID-19 pandemic, the efforts of the country for the construction of new infrastructure are constantly increasing."

PM Modi: 'Metro to boost Gujarat's economy'

Speaking further at the "Bhoomi Pujan" of Surat and Ahmedabad metro project, PM Modi said that in the past 10-12 years preceding 2014, only 225 km of metro lines were operational. However, in the last 6 years, over 450 km of metro network has been operationalised. Calling Surat, the second major city in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that it will be connected to modern public transport system like the metro. "The metro network in Surat will in a way connect the important merchant centre for the entire city," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said, "Today we are developing the transportation of cities as an integrated system. That is, bus, metro, rail should not all run according to their own way, but work as a collective arrangement and complement each other."

Stating that Surat is the 8th largest city in the world in terms of population, PM Modi informed that it is also the 4th most developed city in the world because 9 out of every 10 diamonds in the world are carved in Surat. He said, "The work of bullet train connecting Ahmedabad and Surat to the country's financial capital Mumbai is currently in progress."

"Today Gandhinagar is identified with IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat National Law University, National Forensic Science University, Raksha Shakti University, NIIFT, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University and other such institutions," said the Prime Minister.

Informing that the government of India a few days ago started the work for the world's largest renewable energy plant in Kutch, PM Modi said that the cities of Gujarat, as well as, rural areas of the state have witnessed unprecedented growth in the last few years. "Especially in the village, the road, electricity and water situation has improved in the last two decades. It is a very important chapter in the development journey of Gujarat," he added.

PM Modi: 'Gujarat has witnessed unprecedented growth'

Speaking about Gujarat's growth in the last 6 years, PM Modi informed that the schemes related to health services have been started in the state. He said, "21 lakh people of Gujarat have received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme and today, more than 500 Jan Aushadhi Kendra's providing cheap medicines are functioning in Gujarat."

The Prime Minister said, "10 lakh new water connections have been provided in the state under the Water Life Mission. Water from the tap is going to reach every house in Gujarat very soon. Most of us have seen the times when water had to be transported by train and tankers to the villages of Gujarat. Now water has reached every village in Gujarat. Not only this, now about 80% of the houses are getting water from the tap."

Highlighting that extensive work has been done to develop a green cover over the drought-hit areas of Gujarat, PM Modi informed that the water of Narmada is now reaching Kutch hundreds of kilometres away. He further said, "Not only drinking water but also for irrigation, today water has reached those areas of Gujarat, where once irrigation facility was considered impossible. Be it Sardar Sarovar Dam, Sony Plan, Network of Water Grids.''

"Today, the world's largest health care insurance program is running in India. The huge work of connecting 6 lakh villages with fast internet is also going on in India. The day before, the world's largest vaccination campaign against corona infection has also started in India, " said PM Modi

Asserting that today, India is taking decisions with confidence, PM Modi said that India is not only boasting, but is actually doing better. He also mentioned that the world's largest statue is in India and the world's largest affordable housing program is also going on in India. He said that Gujarat is leading "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission".

