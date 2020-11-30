PM Modi Performs Puja At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During His Visit To Varanasi

During the visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at Kashi Vishwanath temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. He is also scheduled to participate in the Deepotsav celebrations at Ganga ghats. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present with the PM.

Located in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath temple is one of the most famous and significant Shiva temples in India. Situated at the banks of the holy river Ganga, the temple is said to be one of the twelve jyotirlingas revered by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Varanasi was called as Kashi in ancient times and hence the name of Kashi Vishwanath to the temple. The deity's name Vishwanath or Vishveshwara means Lord of the Universe.

Prime Minister's day at the holy city

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated the 73-km wide and six-lane NH19, which has been made at a cost of Rs 2,447 crore. It expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by an hour. PM Modi also spoke about the developmental work that was being carried out in Kashi over the past years. He also shared how infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh had now turned it into an 'Express State.'

After the inauguration, the prime minister took a boat ride from Domari river jetty for Lalita Ghat to arrive at Kashi Vishwanath temple. PM Modi also undertook a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project ahead of his puja at the temple.

After his puja, PM Modi is said to visit the Rajghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav, which has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi and is celebrated on every 'Poornima' of the Hindu month of 'Kartik'.

The prime minister is also scheduled to view the laser light show by boat while on his journey to Ravidas Ghat to pay floral tributes at the statue of Sarnath, which is a famous archaeological site of historic prominence.

