PM Modi Performs ‘puja’ At ‘world-class’ IECC Complex Before Launch At Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today, July 26. The Prime Minister’s vision of having a world class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the country has led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre.

The project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about 2,700 crore rupees. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions – destination. The Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, in terms of the covered space available for events.

IECC developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. PM Modi perfromed a lokarpan puja in the complex ahead of its inauguration. A cultural event is also scheduled in the evening in the presence of hundreds of guests, dignitaries and other invitees.

After the puja, PM Modi felicitated the ‘shramjeevis’ (those who were involved in the construction of the complex).

The IECC complex comprises of multiple state-of-the-art facilities including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and amphitheaters.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the Convention Centre is developed as the centerpiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of three thousand persons.

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life. Developed in the shape of Shankha, it incorporates several architectural elements of India’s traditional art and culture. The development of the new complex at Pragati Maidan will help promote India as a global business destination. The complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, and provide a platform to small and medium enterprises to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage.