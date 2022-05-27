PM Modi Pilots Drone At Inauguration Of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022; Watch

While inaugurating India's biggest drone festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen piloting the flying device at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. In the visuals, the Prime Minister, standing alongside Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was seen with a remote in hand, effortlessly operating the drone as it got off the ground and hovered in the sky for a while before landing safely.

Before taking command of the drone, the PM at the inauguration ceremony of the two-day event stressed on the enthusiasm seen in India for drone technology, and called it 'amazing'. He also elaborated on how he could see it as an 'emerging sector of employment generation' in India.

PM Modi reflects on the usage of drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Drones can be used in identifying damaged crops and can help farmers by the smart spray of water and nutrients. It reduces the cost of expensive medicines for crops. With the advancement in drone technology, small-scale farmers will benefit. We are promoting a health and wellness centres network in every village in the nation. With the help of drones, medicines will be reaching every corner of the nation.”

"Until a few months back, there were a lot of restrictions on drones. We have removed most of the restrictions and are also moving towards creating a strong drone manufacturing ecosystem in India through schemes like PLI," PM Modi added.

The event started on May 27, and will continue on May 28 as well. In the two-day event, over 1600 delegates comprising of government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups are expected to participate.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. It will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.