PM Modi Pitches For India In Key Global Institutions In Interview To Wall Street Journal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday maintained that peace on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a prerequisite for maintaining regular bilateral ties between India and China. While speaking to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his first State visit to the US on Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister also spoke on the Russia-Ukraine war, and seeking a place for India in global institutions.

PM Modi visits the US on Wednesday on an invitation by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York with the Prime Minister leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN Headquarters. He will be given a ceremonial welcome on Thursday, June 22, at the White House, where he is scheduled to have a high-level dialogue with Biden. Subsequently in the evening, the US President, and First Lady Jill Biden, will host him for a state dinner.

‘Peace and tranquility in border areas essential’

Emphasising on the need for tranquility on the border with China, and reiterating India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty, the Indian Prime Minister said, “We have a core belief in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.”

The national leader refuted allegations that India had taken a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. “Some people say that we are neutral. We are not neutral. We are on the side of peace,” he stated, adding that India will take “all possible steps to bring an end to the war”.

“All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war. India will do whatever it can and we support all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability,” PM added.

‘Are global institutions truly democratic?’

The Indian Prime Minister also seemed to question the commitment of key international institutions to democratic values as he sought a rightful place for India in these bodies. “Does membership of key institutions truly represent the voice of democratic values?” he asked. “A place like Africa - does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy, but is it present?” he continued.

Raising the issue of India’s absence from the United Nations Security Council, the PM added, “There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.

