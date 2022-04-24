PM Modi Plays 'Dhol' During Bihu Celebrations At Union Min Sonowal's Residence; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a program on the occasion of Rongali Bihu organised at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi. He witnessed a series of cultural and traditional performances during the program and later also came on stage to extend his greetings to the people.

PM Narendra Modi while attending the Bihu celebrations also tried his hands at several musical instruments including a traditional Assamese dhol. Sharing pictures from the program, the prime minister took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Joined the Bihu celebrations at the residence of my Ministerial colleague Sarbananda Sonowal Ji. India is proud of the vibrant culture of Assam."

Joined the Bihu celebrations at the residence of my Ministerial colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji. India is proud of the vibrant culture of Assam. pic.twitter.com/1xkCV0sGAR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2022

Apart from the cultural event, traditional Assamese dishes were also served to the guests. Along with the prime minister, many other delegates were also in attendance including Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Narendra Singh Tomar, MP MC Mary Kom, among others.

Notably, earlier on April 14, PM Modi had also extended his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Bihu. “Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” PM Modi tweeted.

What is Rongali Bihu?

One of the biggest festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu falls in the second week of April every year further marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu was observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

