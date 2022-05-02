PM Modi Plays The Dhol At Berlin's Potsdamer Platz As Indian Diaspora Welcomes Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, received a rousing reception in Germany's Berlin as a 'dhol-tasha' troupe from Pune-based Ramanbaug played traditional drums. He also tried his hands on the dhol as he arrived at the theater located at Potsdamer Platz to address members of the Indian diaspora. PM Modi reached Berlin as he embarked on a three-day visit to Europe.

#WATCH | Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a drum, as he arrived at Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to address members of the Indian community. pic.twitter.com/VsH0TLK6F6 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Enjoying the grand performance by the Ramanbaug members, PM Modi also joined them and played the dhol happily. Earlier in the day, the Indian community warmly welcomed PM Modi by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". The crowd also chanted "Modi! Modi." The Prime Minister shook hands with the Indian diaspora as they greeted and took photos with him.

PM Modi held his first in-person meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. The leaders discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation. PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also signed a green energy pact at the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) as a major step toward climate action. The agreement is called the Green and Sustainable energy partnership.

After the bilateral meeting, the premiers of the two countries also made a joint appearance. During the briefing, Scholz said, "During our the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) we also discussed a number of global issues. These consultation help us deepen our relationship. India is among our very important partners in Aisa- in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate politics terms." He also invited PM Modi to attend the G7 summit in June.

Taking the dias, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Scholz administration for the warm welcome and further highlighted how Germany was the first country he was visiting in 2022. He said, "Holding of the IGC shows how much importance we place in our strategic ties. The last IGC took place in 2019, and since then, the world has undergone a massive transformation. COVID-19 has posed affected the global atmosphere, and so have the recent geopolitical changes."

"Today we are launching the Indo-German partnership on Green and sustainable development. Germany has decided to support the green growth plan of India with an additional development aid of 10 billion euros by 2030. We've announced setting up a green hydrogen task force," he added.